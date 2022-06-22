Uddhav Thackeray tests Covid positive, attends Cabinet meeting virtually

Ahead of the crucial Cabinet meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Wednesday amid rebellion, Congress leaders claimed chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has tested positive for Covid-19. State Congress chief Nana Patole and Congress observer for the state Kamal Nath, both claimed Uddhav tested positive. Kamal Nath said he was supposed to meet Uddhav Thackeray before the Cabinet meeting, but as Uddhav tested positive for Covid, he did not meet the chief minister. However, Uddhav attended the Cabinet meeting from his residence via video conferencing.

The development comes amid a strong buzz that with about 40 out of 55 MLAs of the Shiv Sena with rebel Eknath Shinde in Guwahati, Uddhav Thackeray may resign. Amid the crisis, Sanjay Raut also hinted that the state was heading towards a dissolution of the state assembly.

"The ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra is heading to the dissolution of Vidhan Sabha," said Raut in a Twitter post.

Following the rebellion of Sena's Eknath Shinde, the future of the Sena-Congress-NCP alliance in the state hangs in a balance. A total of 40 Maharashtra MLAs, including 33 from Shiv Sena and 7 Independents, extended their support to Eknath Shinde, who along with his army of MLAs are staying at Guwahati's Radisson Blu Hotel.

Uddhav Thackeray has not keeping well for the past few months as he was recuperating from a cervical spine surgery which was done in November last year. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai after testing Coronavirus positive.

