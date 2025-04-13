Maha farmers to get a unique ID number to avail of govt schemes

MUMBAI: The state agriculture department has decided that all farmers in the state will have to quote their Farmer ID number in order to get the benefit of schemes meant for them. This has been done to prevent corruption and leakages in the system. The ID will enable them to access government schemes, subsidies, crop insurance and land records easily (credit: HT Archives)

The step will be implemented from April 15, and is expected to help in the speedy implementation of schemes. The state will use the AgriStack Maharashtra Farmer Registration (MHFR), the digital platform being launched to provide farmers with a Farmer ID, enabling them to access government schemes, subsidies, crop insurance and land records easily. Agri Stack has been envisaged to make it easier to bring various stakeholders together to improve agriculture in India and enable better outcomes and results for the farmers through data and digital services. The system will also keep a track of crop and land parcels in the state.

The agriculture department was riddled with many alleged cases of corruption last year when the ministry wanted to give cash directly to farmers instead of transferring money to their bank accounts under the direct benefit transfer scheme. The corruption was opposed by the then additional chief secretary (agriculture) V Radha, who was abruptly transferred.

“We have given a unique ID number to nine million farmers,” said a senior officer of the state agriculture department. “Under the PM Kisan Yojana, we give benefits to 12 million farmers. There are around 3 million farmers who don’t fit into the PM Kisan Yojana. We intend to cover them soon, so that there is no corruption in the system. This issue was discussed with the CM Devendra Fadnavis, who wanted all farmers to have a unique ID.”