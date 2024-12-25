Mumbai: The Mahayuti government, which is expected to spend ₹66,000 crore on various populist schemes announced prior to the assembly elections, has sought central funding for police modernisation, establishment of a new high court complex and the transformation of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) into a $300-billion economy by 2030. It has also sought access to international funding for civic bodies and central aid for river interlinking, water conservation and farmers’ welfare. Maha seeks central funding for police modernisation, development of MMR

State women and child welfare minister Aditi Tatkare presented the demands before union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a pre-budget meeting held in Jaisalmer on Friday.

Tatkare, representing the Mahayuti government, sought 60% funding from the centre for modernising the police force, which is likely to cost ₹838 crore. The funds will be utilised for establishing digital forensic laboratories in key cities and rolling out a biometric-enabled identification system across the state to track criminals and other cyber security initiatives. She also sought funding for integration of Dial 112 emergency services and installation of CCTVs at police stations.

“For faster case dispoal through enhanced infrastructure for the judiciary, the central government must fund the construction of a new high court complex in Bandra East costing ₹3,750 crore,” stated the presentation made by Tataker to Sitharaman.

With the NITI Aayog picking MMR as one of three national growth hubs in India’s journey to a $5trillion economy by 2030, Tatkare sought the centre’s help in doubling MMR’s economy, from $140-billion now to $300 billion by 2030. The state government is focusing on seven key sectors to achieve this target, she said – financial services and fintech; new age services like robotics, artificial intelligence; health and education; global aviation services; media and entertainment; global capability centres; and data centres. Other drivers of growth outlined in state government’s economic master plan include affordable housing, tourism, manufacturing and logistics, sustainability and inclusivity and urban infrastructure.

With urbanisation in the state expected to cross 50% soon, Tatkare underlined the resource crunch in urban local bodies, especially since local body taxes were subsumed under the goods and services tax. She sought the centre’s help in accessing long-term loans for urban development and infrastructure projects from international organisations to tide over the situation.

The state government also sought central assistance for the Wainganga-Nalganga, Damanganga-Godavari and other river linking projects, ongoing schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission and special funding for farmers affected by trade policy interventions and disasters.