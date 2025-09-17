MUMBAI: Engineering admissions in Maharashtra have touched a record high this year with 1,66,746 students securing seats in various courses for 2025-26. This marks a sharp rise from just 73,950 admissions in 2018, showing how interest in engineering has more than doubled within seven years. Maha sees record high in eng admissions, greater female student intake

The admission drive, which began on June 28 and ended on September 15, saw over 2,25,000 students registering, of whom nearly 1,67,000 confirmed their seats. Computer engineering and information technology remain the most popular branches, but experts point out that mechanical and electronics engineering are also seeing a renewed demand.

A major highlight of this year’s admission data is the increase in the number of female students. In 2024-25, a total of 1,49,078 students were admitted, of whom 52,751 were female (35.38%). By 2025-26, admissions rose to 1,66,746, with 62,195 female students (37.30%). An official from the higher education department said that the free education scheme for girls had played a major role in the increase.

Experts believe the rise in engineering admissions is due to multiple factors. First, the job market for engineers, especially in the IT and tech sectors, has improved post-pandemic, restoring student confidence. Secondly, the introduction of a fourth Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round, along with easier institute-level admissions, has given students more chances to secure seats, helping to reduce the number of vacancies, a concern in earlier years.

Suresh Ukarande, former dean of Mumbai University’s science and technology faculty, noted that while computer science and IT remain the most preferred subjects, mechanical engineering has seen a revival in interest. Vinod Mohitkar, director, Directorate of Technical Education, pointed out that the core engineering streams such as electrical, civil, and mechanical were attracting students due to their integration with advanced technology. “Today’s industries demand both foundational engineering knowledge and technical skills in areas like AI, machine learning, and data science,” he said. This combination allows students from core fields to enter advanced domains such as robotics, smart manufacturing and infrastructure development.

“Government schemes like ‘Make in India’ and projects in renewable energy, manufacturing, and construction have also created fresh opportunities for traditional engineering branches,” added Mohitkar. “Many students see that these fields now also offer long-term stability.”

The increase is striking when compared with 2018. In that year, only 73,950 students took admission to 1,30,000 seats, leaving more than 56,000 vacancies. In 2025, admissions have jumped by more than 90,000 students, while vacancies dropped to 35,500 despite a larger intake capacity. This data highlights the return of engineering as a popular career choice.