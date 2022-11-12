Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra: 7, including 2 children injured in bus accident in Raigad

Published on Nov 12, 2022 05:33 PM IST

The bus coming from Raigad fort to Nigdi with 32 passengers onboard went off-road and turned upside down on Nizampur road near Gharoshiwadi village

Of the 32 passengers, 26 were women, four children, three men and one driver (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

At least seven people were injured in a bus accident in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Friday, police said.

The bus coming from Raigad fort to Nigdi with 32 passengers onboard went off-road and turned upside down on Nizampur road near Gharoshiwadi village, said Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) Somnath Gharge.

Of the 32 passengers, 26 were women, four children, three men and one driver.

“The bus went off-road leading to an accident when the driver came to the upper bend on the Nizampur road in Gharoshiwadi,” Gharge said.

“Seven, including four women, the driver, and two children were injured in the accident. All of them were shifted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment,” the SP informed.

The trip was organized by the parents association of Gyan Prabodhini High School in Nigdi, Pune.

Saturday, November 12, 2022
