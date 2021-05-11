Maharashtra adds 40,956 new Covid cases; Mumbai’s daily caseload down to 1,717

Maharashtra’s daily tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Tuesday went up again with 40,956 new cases and 793 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department’s bulletin. With this, the caseload and death toll in the state climbed to 5,179,929 and 77,191 respectively and the total recoveries stand at 4,541,391, the bulletin showed.

Tuesday’s case count in Maharashtra is 3,720 more than that of Monday’s, when 37,236 new cases were recorded, the lowest since March 30 this year.

However, the state capital Mumbai continued to report a downward trend in its daily Covid-19 tally as less than 2,000 (1,717 to be exact) new cases were recorded for a second straight day, taking the caseload to 679,129. Fifty-one people died while 6,082 recovered on Tuesday, taking the city’s death toll and total recoveries to 13,906. On Monday, Mumbai recorded 1,782 new cases and 74 more deaths.

Maharashtra is currently the worst-hit state from the pandemic across India and is adding the maximum to the country’s new cases and deaths.

However, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday that Maharashtra along with Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and other states, is witnessing a decline in its daily Covid-19 cases. Addressing a press briefing, health ministry officials said that such states should continue to focus on their containment efforts so that the rate of infection keeps on reducing.

Maharashtra is currently observing lockdown-like restrictions till May 15. These restrictions are expected to continue till the end of the month and a decision on the same will be taken in the state’s cabinet on Wednesday.

As Maharashtra continues to face acute shortage in supplies of vaccine doses, state health minister Rajesh Tope announced on Tuesday that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led government will now divert doses procured for inoculating people between 18-44 years to give the second dose to all to give second dose to 45+ beneficiaries.

This decision comes after Tope had requested the Centre last week to provide more vaccine doses to the state and indicated if the adequate supplies are not available, the state will have to divert vaccines meant for the 18-44 age group to those above 45 years.

