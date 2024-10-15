Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP’s first list with 60 names expected in two days

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to release its first candidate list for the Maharashtra assembly elections with over 60 names in the next two days once it’s cleared by its central election committee (CEC), according to people aware of the matter. The party’s Maharashtra unit has finalised about 100 candidates, including sitting MLAs, for the CEC to choose from. **EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA PTI VIDEOS** New Delhi: Union Home Minister and BJP leader arrives to attend Maharashtra BJP core group meeting at party headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_14_2024_000123B) (PTI)

On Monday, the BJP’s national president, JP Nadda, and union home minister Amit Shah held a marathon meeting in New Delhi with key leaders from the party’s Maharashtra unit and two state election-in-charges, Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The state unit submitted its list of candidates for around 160 seats the party is planning to contest. It includes over 75 of the BJP’s 103 sitting MLAs, with some likely to be dropped. The state unit has proposed new faces for the remaining seats it plans to contest.

The BJP’s first list is expected to be announced after its central election committee’s meeting, which is slated to be held in Delhi on Wednesday. “Around 30% of the 103 sitting MLAs are likely to be dropped over the issue of the elective merit,” said a leader from the party’s state unit. “The first list will have the names of the nominees from the constituencies where a rebellion is not possible. Most of the senior leaders and ministers are expected to be part of the first list, which will be announced from Delhi.”

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, however, denied that many of its sitting MLAs would be dropped. “The final decision over the nomination will be taken by the central election committee. The three ruling parties and even our smaller allies will discuss their nominations separately, but we have decided to fight the elections collectively to ensure the victory of Mahayuti,” he said.

Meanwhile, chief minister Eknath Shinde and his two deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, will address a joint press conference on Tuesday, in which they are expected to respond to the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi’s “Gaddarancha Panchnama” (charge sheet of traitors) released on Sunday. The MVA had listed various alleged scams related to the Mahayuti, including the Dharavi redevelopment scam worth ₹1 lakh crore, and detailed the ruling alliance’s alleged rate card to buy MLAs and corporators.

Contrary to speculation, the three ministers are unlikely to announce the alliance’s seat-sharing formula during the press conference, according to leaders from the ruling alliance.