Maharashtra CM meets home minister ahead of Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker 'deadline': Report

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is holding a meeting with state home minister Dilip Walse Patil over the law-and-order situation in the backdrop of the Maharashtra Navnirmal Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray's deadline over the removal of loudspeakers from mosques, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Patil, Maharashtra police chief Rajnish Seth and senior police officials also held a review meeting.

The CM meeting is being held even as Seth said the Aurangabad Police will take appropriate legal action against Raj Thackeray over his recent speech in the city against loudspeakers atop mosques.

Notices under section 149 of CrPC (preventing cognizable offences) have been issued to over 13,000 persons, Seth said.

“The Aurangabad CP is looking into the speech. He will take whatever legal action that is needed,” Seth told reporters, two days after Thackeray, at a rally in Aurangabad, called for “silencing” loudspeakers from the mosques from May 4.

In the Aurangabad rally, Raj Thackeray had asked people to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques from May 4 if loudspeakers there were not removed.

“The Maharashtra Police is capable of handling any kind of law-and-order situation. SRPF and home guards have been deployed in the state,” news agency PTI quoted Seth as saying.

“I appeal to everyone to maintain peace,” he added.

Seth said police are prepared to maintain law and order in the state and stern action will be taken against anyone seeking to disturb communal harmony. Leave of all police personnel has been cancelled, he said.

