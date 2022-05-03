Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra CM meets home minister ahead of Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker 'deadline': Report
mumbai news

Maharashtra CM meets home minister ahead of Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker 'deadline': Report

Notices under section 149 of CrPC (preventing cognizable offences) have been issued to over 13,000 persons in Aurangabad, Maharashtra police chief Rajnish Seth said.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray is holding a meeting with state home minister Dilip Walse Patil.(HT File)
Updated on May 03, 2022 03:11 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is holding a meeting with state home minister Dilip Walse Patil over the law-and-order situation in the backdrop of the Maharashtra Navnirmal Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray's deadline over the removal of loudspeakers from mosques, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Patil, Maharashtra police chief Rajnish Seth and senior police officials also held a review meeting.

The CM meeting is being held even as Seth said the Aurangabad Police will take appropriate legal action against Raj Thackeray over his recent speech in the city against loudspeakers atop mosques.

Notices under section 149 of CrPC (preventing cognizable offences) have been issued to over 13,000 persons, Seth said.

“The Aurangabad CP is looking into the speech. He will take whatever legal action that is needed,” Seth told reporters, two days after Thackeray, at a rally in Aurangabad, called for “silencing” loudspeakers from the mosques from May 4.

In the Aurangabad rally, Raj Thackeray had asked people to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques from May 4 if loudspeakers there were not removed.

“The Maharashtra Police is capable of handling any kind of law-and-order situation. SRPF and home guards have been deployed in the state,” news agency PTI quoted Seth as saying.

RELATED STORIES

“I appeal to everyone to maintain peace,” he added.

Seth said police are prepared to maintain law and order in the state and stern action will be taken against anyone seeking to disturb communal harmony. Leave of all police personnel has been cancelled, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
uddhav thackeray× maharashtra loudspeaker mosque raj thackeray
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP