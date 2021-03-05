Maharashtra: Congress objects to Ram Mandir donation drive
The Congress party on Thursday raised objections to an ongoing campaign to collect donations for the construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. State Congress chief and legislator Nana Patole said in the state Assembly that when he had refused to give a donation, he had been threatened by the person collecting the amount.
On Thursday, Patole told the Assembly, “A person named Manohar Kulkarni approached me and sought donations for construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. When I refused, he threatened me. Who has given them the contract to collect donation and charity in the name of Lord Rama? Did Lord Rama give them a contract?”
“We are ready for a debate in the state Assembly on the issue, if they wish to hold it. Those involved in extortion will never understand the importance of [making an] offering,” said leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis in response.
Following this, proceedings in the Assembly had to be adjourned for 10 minutes following an uproar by BJP legislators in response to Patole’s comments. Chants of “Jai Shri Ram” were also raised.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Mercury at 38.1 degrees Celsius, warmest day of season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Congress objects to Ram Mandir donation drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra records 8,998 new Covid-19 cases, 1,104 fresh infections in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹650 cr income discrepancy, chats found during I-T raids on Anurag, Taapsee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Fire safety audits completed in 323 state-run hospitals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra governor accepts state forest minister Sanjay Rathod’s resignation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Found discrepancy in income worth ₹650 cr: I-T dept after Anurag, Taapsee raid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police submit report in court on probe against Kangana Ranaut on posts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women were not forced to dance at a hostel: Maharashtra govt probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Board exams in Maha will be held as scheduled: Minister amid surging Covid cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP MLAs stage protest outside Maharashtra assembly
- The Opposition claimed that the state government has allotted tenders to contractors in creating Covid-19 infrastructure without proper procedures and hence there are irregularities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jalgaon incident: Maharashtra home minister Deshmukh denies engagement of police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu under I-T scanner: All you need to know about the raids
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grandma’s bond with grandchild special, but she can’t replace parents: Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu among film personalities raided
- Residence and official premises of Kashyap and Pannu in Versova, Goregaon and Andheri were raided.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox