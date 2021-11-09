Maharashtra crosses landmark 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses

Ten months after the country began its national vaccination programme to inoculate Indians against severe Covid disease, Maharashtra on Tuesday crossed a milestone and administered 100 million vaccine doses.

Of the 100,137,366 doses administered by Tuesday (9pm) in the state, 68,057,912 have received at least one dose while 32,079,454 have received both doses. In terms of absolute numbers, Maharashtra has the second-highest tally of vaccination doses administered in the country, with Uttar Pradesh in the lead. However, when the population of regions are factored in, Maharashtra lags behind the national coverage rate: While at least 41.9% of the adult population in the country is partially vaccinated and 37.3% is fully vaccinated, in Maharashtra, the coverage rates are 39.3% and 35.1% respectively.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope tweeted, “Today Maharashtra crossed benchmark of 100 Million covid vaccine doses. It was possible with active involvement of all district officers. Congratulations to all.”

Dr Rahul Pandit, Director-critical care, Fortis Hospitals and member of the national Covid-19 task force described the feat as a milestone. “This accomplishment is a fruition of tremendous hard work, strategic acumen and timely intervention by the state and civic authorities, governing bodies, healthcare workers, community caregivers and responsible citizens. However, we must not let our guards down,” he said.

The recent festive led to a sharp drop in innoculation in Mumbai, which reported 39% less vaccination in October compared to the previous month. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, around 95% of the city’s eligible population has been inoculated the first dose, while 56% of people have been fully vaccinated.

According to civic body data, between September 1 and 29, over 2.6 million citizens were vaccinated, while the number dropped to 1.6 million until October 29. The data also shows that there has been no shortage of doses, as the civic body received 1.6 million doses in October against 1.7 million doses the previous month. This means that the civic body has surplus vaccine doses in stock

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray last week set the target of completing 100% first dose vaccination of the state’s 91.44 million population by November 30. Currently, the state has inoculated 74.38% of its targeted beneficiaries. The state crossed the 50 million mark of doses administered on August 17.

Mumbai led the innoculation drive among districts (14,992,825 doses), followed by Pune (12,233,340) and Thane (8,437,825). Some districts like Nandurbar, Palghar, Hingoli, Gadchiroli and Solapur continued to lag in the vaccination drive. The government has launched Mission Kavach Kundal, a special campaign to boost its Covid-19 vaccination drive, on October 8 and set a target of vaccinating 1.5 million people a day.

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 982 Covid-19 new cases with 27 deaths. The case tally of the state stood at 6,619,329 on Tuesday, while the toll touched 140,430. On Tuesday, 1,293 patients recovered from the infection. The state has 13,311 active cases currently/ Mumbai recorded 274 new cases and one death on Tuesday, taking its toll to 16,282.