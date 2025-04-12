MUMBAI: The Maharashtra police’s cyber cell has written to the central government requesting it to block Wikipedia and Proton Mail due to their “repeated non-compliance” with the Information Technology Act despite being sent “multiple legal notices and warnings” regarding objectionable content and misuse for serious criminal activities. Maharashtra Cyber urges Centre to block Wikipedia, Proton Mail

“The office of the Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra Cyber, has formally written to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology recommending to block these platforms under the relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000,” said Yashaswi Yadav, who heads Maharashtra Cyber, in a press conference on Friday.

According to Yadav, the digital landscape has transformed significantly with the rapid advancement of technology and the widespread availability of anonymized online platforms. While these tools have enabled free access to information and communication, they have also created opportunities for misuse, especially in the form of misinformation, online threats, cyberstalking, and the concealment of identities during criminal acts, he added.

Yadav cited a recent example wherein Maharashtra Cyber registered an FIR after objectionable and defamatory content was published on Wikipedia. “Several notices were issued to Wikipedia and its parent organisation, Wikimedia Foundation, requesting the removal of the objectionable content and disclosure of the user information responsible for the edit,” Yadav said.

However, despite repeated communications, Wikipedia did not comply, he added. The cyber cell then issued a stern warning to Wikipedia, warning that failure to comply could result in its services being blocked in India under Section 69A of the IT Act.

Similarly, Proton Mail, an end-to-end encrypted email service designed to prioritise privacy, was misused for serious criminal activities in several cases, the IPS officer said.

In one case, Proton Mail was used to send hoax bomb threats targeting the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. “Multiple FIRs were registered in this regard, and legal notices were sent to Proton Mail requesting crucial user information necessary for investigation. No response was received,” he said.

In another case, a reputed school in Mumbai was targeted through Proton Mail with fake and malicious emails intended to malign the institution’s image. In yet another case, the complainant was harassed through emails demanding sexual favours and spreading obscene and derogatory content to their acquaintances.

Maharashtra Cyber issued notices to Proton Mail under relevant legal provisions seeking cooperation, but the platform failed to respond or assist in the investigations, Yadav claimed.

Considering the repeated non-compliance, Maharashtra Cyber has recommended the central government to block both Wikipedia and Proton Mail under the relevant sections of the IT Act, he added.