Representational picture (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Delay in first-year law admissions after errors in seat allotment list

The state common entrance test (CET) cell on Thursday postponed the announcement of first seat allotment list for five-year Bachelor of Law (LLB) aspirants by a day after it received complaints of errors in students information
By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:33 AM IST

The state common entrance test (CET) cell on Thursday postponed the announcement of first seat allotment list for five-year Bachelor of Law (LLB) aspirants by a day after it received complaints of errors in students information. The CET cell has sought help from a third party, who audited the information shared by students at the time of registration. A new list will be released on February 6, said, officials.

“The IT firm working with us to conduct admissions to law courses, both three years and five years, had stored all information of candidates based on the information shared at the time of registration. However, there were complaints of students’ information either going missing from the final form or showing wrong information, due to which we had to delay the seat allotment list by a day,” said a senior official from the state CET cell.

He added that errors were rectified on Thursday and a fresh list for LLB (five-year law course) will be uploaded on CET website on Saturday morning. Work on LLB (three-year course) candidate information is still in process, and the seat allotment list will be released soon, said officials.

Admissions to most professional courses were delayed by a few months this year, first due to the lockdown and then due to a petition filed in the Bombay high court for clarity on the status of the Maratha quota.

In December, the registration process for most professional courses including law, engineering, architecture and pharmacy had to be delayed by a few weeks to give students time to make necessary changes to their admission form after the state government decided to continue admissions without the inclusion of the SEBC quota.

“The state government is talking about bringing students back to college starting February 15, but are ignoring gross problems in the admissions process. The academic year is almost coming to an end, and CET cell has still not managed to start the seat allocation process for law. This is unacceptable,” said Sachin Pawar, president of the Student Law Council.

The system will be installed in the cabins of motorman and guards with one camera installed inside cabins and one outside. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: WR to install recording system to monitor local train crew

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:32 AM IST
The 2.8-crore project has been approved by the railway ministry and has also been included in the Union budget 2021-2022. The Union budget has included installation and commissioning of video and crew voice recording system in driving cabs of electrical multiple unit (EMU) local trains.
Over 20,000-odd students, despite having smartphones, are unable to join online classes as they cannot afford internet.
mumbai news

60,000 kids in Mumbai still don’t have access to online learning: Data

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:30 AM IST
After 10 months since schools in the city closed, over 60,000 students across the city still do not have access to online education, data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) education department has revealed
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra governor takes jibe at MVA govt over job to Kavita Raut

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Governor BS Koshyari slams government for not giving Raut a job; state sports minister Sunil Kedar says they had offered a job but she wanter a different one based on her qualifications.
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Fuel prices rise again in Mumbai: Petrol costs 93.20 per litre, diesel 83.67

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:26 AM IST
The surge in fuel prices irked both transporters and citizens who demanded that the state look into the matter immediately and take measures to control the surge in prices.
On Wednesday, Vanashakti, a non-government organisation (NGO), wrote to the state government and the mangroves cell, highlighting ‘extensive destruction of mangroves, wetlands and buffer zones in Mahul’. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Mangrove cell to act against debris dumping in Mahul following complaints

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:26 AM IST
The state mangrove cell on Thursday visited Mahul in Chembur and found evidence of destruction of mangroves on government land
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra govt replaces Jalyukt Shivar with 3-year water conservation scheme

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:23 AM IST
The three-year programme will be implemented at an expenditure of 1,340 crore and has been named Chief Minister Water Conservation Programme (CMWCP).
Covid-19 vaccine shots being administered to people at Nair Hospital. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Not six but 78 doctors lost their lives to Covid-19 in Maharashtra, IMA tells Centre

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:23 AM IST
The Indian Medical Association (IMA), a national voluntary organisation of doctors, has said the Centre is underreporting the number of doctors who have succumbed to Covid-19
In the second phase, Asha workers were vaccinated at Thane Civil Hospital on Wednesday. (Praful Gangurde/HT)
mumbai news

Phase 2: 58 frontline workers vaccinated in Mumbai

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:21 AM IST
On Thursday, around 58 frontline workers were vaccinated as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) started the second phase of the vaccination drive in which policemen, firemen and civic officials will be vaccinated
The Maharashtra Tourism Development Board is also offering attractive packages to those visiting the picturesque town during the monsoon.(HT File Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra state tourism dept to organise 20 mini festivals in Feb-Mar

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Some of the landmark festivals to be held in Nashik include Grape Harvesting, Nandur Madhyameshwar, Bhandardara in Ahmednagar and Laling Fort Festival in Dhule.
Nana Patole. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Speaker Nana Patole to resign, to head Congress in state

By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Congress leaders in Delhi spoke with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and conveyed the decision, said people aware of the matter
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters in Mumbai. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Food trucks get a push in BMC budget, 65 locations designated across Mumbai

By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:56 PM IST
This plan is an extension of BMC’s plan to station food trucks across the city, for which it had prepared a draft policy last year. The idea of food trucks has also been given a push by state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray
The seaplane, under the government’s Udey Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) project is operated by Spice Shuttle, a fully-owned subsidiary of SpiceJet. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

India: Seaplane flown back to Maldives for 2nd time in 3 months for maintenance

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:11 AM IST
For the second time in three months, the country’s sole seaplane has been flown back to the Maldives for “scheduled maintenance”, following which seaplane operations were suspended from Wednesday
Patients like Aachal Gowde (carried by her father Ravindra Kumar) were unable to get proper transport to and from Tata Memorial Hospital during the Covid-19 lockdown. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

World Cancer Day: ‘Delay in diagnosis during lockdown led to late-stage cancer’

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:50 AM IST
The Covid-19 pandemic in March last year left hundreds of cancer patients – both within and those coming from outside the city – without early intervention and timely treatment
Local fisherfolk had approached the court as they thought access to the Lotus jetty at Haji Ali would be restricted due to the ongoing coastal road work. (HT FILE PHOTO)
mumbai news

Will not obstruct access to south Mumbai jetty, BMC assures HC

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:45 AM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told the court it was building a navigation bridge for the benefit of the fisherfolk at the spot and they could access to the jetty. The court permitted the fisherfolk to approach the evaluation committee set up by the civic body to settle their damage claims.
he Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the country’s richest civic body, on Wednesday presented a budget of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>39,038.83 crore for 2021-22, which proposes no new taxes, but focuses on upgrading the city’s infrastructure and healthcare system in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, along with municipal schools.
mumbai news

Health top priority in BMC budget

By Eeshanpriya MS and Mehul Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:43 AM IST
The BMC, the country’s richest civic body, on Wednesday presented a budget of 39,038.83 crore for 2021-22, which proposes no new taxes, but focuses on upgrading the city’s infrastructure and healthcare system in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, along with municipal schools.
