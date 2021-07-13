Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra demands 30mn Covid vaccine doses a month; 37mn administered so far
Representational image. (PTI)
Maharashtra demands 30mn Covid vaccine doses a month; 37mn administered so far

Mumbai on Monday recorded 496 new Covid-19 cases along with nine deaths, with its toll reaching 15,636
By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 08:47 AM IST

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 7,603 new Covid-19 cases. Although the state inoculated 490,283 people on Monday, it has almost run out of stock.

“We are working below our capacity. It is literally a hand-to-mouth situation,” said health minister Rajesh Tope. Maharashtra has been claiming it has the capacity to vaccinate 1.5 million people daily. Tope further said 7,000,000 doses were received three days ago, and would be almost exhausted by Monday evening.

Maharashtra has administered 37,017,471 vaccine doses so far. The Assembly passed a resolution demanding 30 million doses per month to vaccinate maximum population within the next three months.

Dr Satyendra Nath Mehra, medical director, Masina Hospital at Byculla, said, “Vaccines tend to reduce the rate of infection which means mild symptoms. This will ultimately translate to less stress on the medical infrastructure and also significantly reduce the mortality rate.”

Mumbai on Monday recorded 496 new cases along with nine deaths, with its toll reaching 15,636.

