Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s property worth 1000 crore seized
mumbai news

Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s property worth 1000 crore seized

The I-T department acted against Ajit Pawar after discovering an unaccounted income of about 184 crore last month during the massive search operation.
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar is seen in this file photo. &nbsp;(ANI File Photo)
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar is seen in this file photo.  (ANI File Photo)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 11:44 AM IST
Copy Link
Reported by HT Correspondent | Written by Meenakshi Ray, Mumbai

The income tax (I-T) department has provisionally attached various properties worth around 1,000 crore across Maharashtra, Delhi and Goa linked to Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, officials said on Tuesday.

The attached properties include a cooperative sugar factory, according to officials. 

The action was taken by the I-T department after discovering an unaccounted income of about 184 crore last month during the massive search operation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ajit pawar i-t department
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 02, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out