Maharashtra education department announces RTE schedule, registrations open from Feb 9

The state education department has announced the schedule for admissions under the 25% Right to Education (RTE) quota for the academic year 2021-22. Online registrations for admissions under the quota shall begin on February 9.

This year, there will be only one lottery for admissions under the quota, which will be conducted on March 5. After the lottery, a waiting list will be released in as per the vacant seats in schools, across the state. Students can then claim admissions against vacant seats. If there are vacant seats, even after the admissions under the waiting list are over, remaining students can be allotted on a lottery basis.

While the registration process shall continue until February 26, 2021, selected candidates have to submit their documents between March 9 to 26.

The education department said that it shall act against parents who give fake or incorrect addresses while registering their children to get a favourable school. “Such admissions can be cancelled and legal action shall be initiated against such parents,” said a circular issued by the department.

In 2020, due to Covid-19 and the resultant lockdown, admissions under the RTE were delayed by several months. Even as the education department had allowed parents to take provisional admissions and send documents online, only over 85,000 students confirmed admissions as against 1.15 lakh seats in the state.