Maharashtra forest dept plans to felicitate staff for probing Wildlife Act violations

In an administrative circular issued on March 19, the Maharashtra forest department has asked officials at the divisional and district level to compile a list of staffers who have contributed significantly in investigating violations of the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), 1972. Such officials will be felicitated on Maharashtra Day on May 1 to “boost the morale of the forest force”, as per the circular.

“The forest department, unlike other departments in the state, is not just a department but a law enforcement agency. Prevention of forest crime and its investigation is part of the routine work of officials... In order to achieve these objectives, the morale of the organisation should remain high,” states the circular, translated from Marathi.

For this, the circular continues, it is “desirable to reward government servants who are doing their best to protect the forest and investigate related crimes.” It also mentions that if “award ceremonies are not held at various levels, the department is likely to lose vigour”.

Sanjeev Gaur, additional principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) (protection), said, “There are many frontline staff whose hard work has been central to cracking forest law offences. Statutory provisions under Maharashtra Forest Rules, 2014 and WPA 1972 provide for giving cash rewards, up to ₹10,000 in case of the latter, subject to fulfilment of certain conditions. However, a substantial time generally elapses during the judicial process and the contribution of these officials remains unnoticed.”

To remedy this gap in the institutional process, the department has instructed district level officials to “issue commendation certificates to government servants for effective performance without waiting for a verdict from a judicial or quasi-judicial authority”. District level committees have also been constituted to assess the performance of staffers. The committees have been asked to complete their assessment and compile a list of deserving officials by April 15.

Gaur, however, clarified that these felicitations will only involve issuing tokens of appreciation, and no monetary rewards as prescribed under Section 60A of WPA.