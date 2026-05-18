Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed officials to complete development works at pilgrimage centres and historical sites in time and provide high-quality facilities, including modern amenities and healthcare services, for devotees and tourists. Maharashtra govt approves ₹993 cr for development of six pilgrimage and heritage sites

Chairing a meeting of the apex committee on pilgrimage development, Fadnavis said the conservation and preservation of the state's religious and historical sites was a priority for the government and stressed the need for effective implementation of approved development plans.

The committee approved development plans and funds worth ₹993.72 crore for six pilgrimage and heritage projects in the state.

A sum of ₹172.22 crore was approved for the comprehensive and sustainable development of Bhimashankar Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlinga shrines.

The project includes a modern bus stand and parking facility, land acquisition, road widening from 2.7 metres to 7 metres, diversion roads, pedestrian pathways, covered corridors, flooring, an amphitheatre, a 257 KLD sewage treatment plant, a new police station and a rest house, an official release said.

"Future proposals include a substation near Dimbhe Dam, a ropeway, development of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation resort and tourism facilities at Rajapur. Fadnavis directed officials to complete the work by May 2027," it added.

The committee sanctioned ₹41.71 crore for conservation and development of the birthplace of Sant Tukaram Maharaj at Dehu, including the Vaikunthgaman temple and Bhandara Hill.

The plan provides for road beautification, sanitation, drinking water, parking, accommodation for devotees, an information centre, tree plantation and environmental conservation, it added.

A development plan of ₹134.80 crore was approved for preservation, conservation and beautification of Ajinkyatara Fort in Satara district.

The project includes infrastructure development, viewing galleries, pedestrian pathways, landscaping, restoration of the Raj Sadar, conservation of bastions, tourist attractions, a suspension bridge and sanitation and rest facilities.

"The state government also approved ₹133 crore for the conservation of the memorial complex at Sangam Mahuli. The project covers restoration and landscape development of samadhis of Maharani Tarabai, Maharani Yesubai and Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, conservation of the historic Sangameshwar temple and ghat, and construction of hanging bridge, viewing gallery and pathways," the release said.

For development of Grishneshwar Temple Jyotirlinga shrine at Verul in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, a revised plan costing ₹210.45 crore was approved, including an additional funding requirement of ₹53.82 crore.

The project includes a pilgrim accommodation facility, queue hall, shopping complex, function hall, ghats and a 1.6-km bypass road.

The official statement said an additional development plan worth ₹301.54 crore was approved for Parli Vaijnath Temple in Beed district.

To be implemented in three phases, the project includes grand entrance gates, a digital queue management system, waiting halls, annachhatra, yoga and meditation centres, scientific restoration of Harihar and Markandeya tirths, cycling tracks, facilities for persons with disabilities, food courts and CCTV surveillance.

The third phase envisages a large statue of Lord Shiva on Meru Parvat along with a Shiv Puran and Vedic museum, amphitheatre, laser light-and-sound show and meditation areas, the statement informed.

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