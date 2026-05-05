Mumbai, The Maharashtra government has decided to extend the mandatory use of e-lock or digital lock systems to the transportation of molasses, alcohol and liquor across a wider set of categories as part of the second phase of its rollout of the initiative. Maharashtra govt extends e-lock system for transportation of molasses, liquor in Phase 2

State Home Department issued a Government Resolution to this effect on Tuesday.

The move expands the technology-enabled monitoring mechanism beyond its initial scope and aims to tighten surveillance over the movement of excisable goods, including inter-state and export-import consignments, the order said.

Under the second phase, the government has made the e-lock/digital lock system compulsory for vehicles transporting molasses, alcohol or liquor that pass through Maharashtra en route to other states, as well as those entering the state with consignments under transport permits, it said.

The system will also apply to vehicles importing liquor from other states under the K-form registration and those transporting imported liquor from customs-bonded warehouses to licensed premises within the state.

Additionally, tankers carrying denatured spirit from distilleries to destinations within or outside the state, as well as those moving consignments for export via Indian ports, will have to install the digital locking mechanism.

The mandate also covers transport of liquor and similar substances imported at Maharashtra ports and moved to other states, along with goods transported from other states to ports in Maharashtra for export abroad.

The government said the second phase of implementation will come into force from June 1, 2026, and will be binding on all concerned stakeholders.

The e-lock system, introduced in the first phase, involves installing tamper-proof digital locks on vehicles carrying excisable goods, enabling real-time tracking and monitoring of consignments. It was initially made mandatory from July 1, 2025, for transport of rectified spirit from distilleries and export consignments of liquor and beer from licensed units.

The government noted that the first phase has been implemented smoothly, prompting expansion to additional categories.

As per the resolution, all vehicles covered under the expanded scope must install e-lock systems conforming to technical specifications prescribed in earlier orders, and only approved vendors meeting those standards can supply the devices.

The state has also directed that excise authorities in other states be informed about the mandatory use of digital locks for vehicles entering Maharashtra with such consignments, ensuring coordination in enforcement.

The government said the expanded deployment of e-lock systems is aimed at curbing pilferage, ensuring regulatory compliance and strengthening oversight of the movement of sensitive excisable goods across the state.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.