Maharashtra govt to deploy 200 private surveyors to speed up land measurement work

Mumbai, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday said the state government will appoint 200 licensed private surveyors to speed up pending land measurement cases, and they will start the field work from March 30.

Speaking in the state assembly, Bawankule said the decision has been taken to clear the backlog of land measurement cases and provide faster services to citizens.

Through this system, land measurement work will be completed within 15 to 30 days, he said.

At present, many cases related to subdivision of land, fixing boundaries, conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural use and 'gunthewari' plots are pending due to shortage of staff in the revenue department.

To solve this problem, the government has given work orders to 200 licensed private surveyors through two private agencies. These surveyors will complete a special two-week training before starting work.

During the discussion, former minister Jayant Patil suggested that survey fees should be reduced for small landholders. Responding to this, Bawankule said the government is considering giving relief in survey fees to farmers owning less than 2.5 acres of land.

The minister said a pilot project will be started in about 17 to 18 talukas where the number of pending survey cases is high. Three talukas from each revenue division have been selected, taking the total to 18 talukas.

Private surveyors will work along with government officials. Survey maps, reports and GIS coordinates will be uploaded directly into the system, while the Deputy Superintendent of Land Records office will verify the work.

If any mistakes are found, strict action will be taken against the private surveyors, he said.

However, work related to encroachment on government land, land consolidation or re-survey will not be given to private surveyors, Bawankule said.

District-level committees headed by the district collectors will be formed to speed up work such as land survey before purchase, sub-division by mutual consent and measurement of access roads. The decision will reduce the workload on the government system and help resolve land disputes of citizens faster, he added.

