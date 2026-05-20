Maharashtra has enough fuel stock to last for a month, says Bhujbal

Mumbai: Amid reports of panic buying and fuel pumps running dry in rural areas of Maharashtra following the recent petrol and diesel price hikes, state civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Tuesday claimed there is no fuel shortage and said the state has enough stock to last for a month. Civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal was responding to questions regarding fuel pumps reportedly running dry in several districts, including Pune, Palghar, Buldhana and Washim, due to supply disruptions.

Bhujbal said the government has not received any formal complaints regarding fuel shortages, but assured that any such complaints would be addressed promptly.

The minister was responding to questions regarding fuel pumps reportedly running dry in several districts, including Pune, Palghar, Buldhana and Washim, due to supply disruptions. In Buldhana district, the reported shortage has persisted for six consecutive days.

On Saturday, a violent clash broke out at a petrol pump in Washim district after hundreds of people gathered to purchase petrol and diesel amid the shortage. According to reports, around 400 to 500 people arrived at the pump with vehicles and fuel cans soon after a fuel tanker entered the premises. During the unloading process, an altercation broke out among those waiting in line, with some allegedly attacking each other using fuel cans and sticks.

The developments come amid panic buying triggered by the hike in petrol and diesel prices and concerns over supply disruptions linked to the prolonged West Asia conflict. Petrol and diesel prices across Maharashtra have been increased twice within five days—by ₹3 per litre on May 15 and by another 90 paise per litre on Tuesday.

Responding to reporters’ questions, Bhujbal denied that Maharashtra was facing any fuel shortage. “We have fuel stock sufficient for one month, including diesel, petrol and kerosene. There may be some delays in transportation, but we have not received any complaints regarding the non-availability of fuel anywhere in the state. If we receive any complaints, they will be resolved immediately,” he said.

Bhujbal attributed the fuel supply disruption to a global problem, saying it stemmed from the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran. “The world is facing a shortage of fuel, but we should be grateful to Prime Minister Modi for ensuring that fuel supply in the country remains unaffected,” he said.