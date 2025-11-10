Maharashtra leads in startups, 45% driven by women: CM

Mumbai: Maharashtra has emerged as the country’s startup hub, with nearly 45% of registered startups led by women, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday, speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a pre-incubation centre and the one-day ‘Innovation Mahakumbh’ at SNDT Women’s University in Juhu. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Hindustan Times)

Calling Maharashtra the “true startup capital of India,” he said that the government is committed to strengthening innovation and entrepreneurship among youth. “The pre-incubation centre will help students develop their startup ideas, build prototypes, and prepare for incubation programmes offering financial and technical support. Every new idea from the youth holds the potential to become an innovation. This is the age of startups, and everyone has the opportunity to be an entrepreneur,” he added.

He also said that the state government is actively backing young entrepreneurs through targeted policies and funding mechanisms. “When ideas turn into market-ready products, they not only simplify life but also fuel economic growth,” he said, crediting universities like SNDT for fostering student-led innovation.

During his visit, Fadnavis interacted with student innovators and reviewed over 140 startup ideas developed by SNDT students. He also felicitated three students with promising startups in the fields of medical technology, agriculture, and transport.

The event was also attended by skill development minister Mangalprabhat Lodha, Union Education Ministry joint secretary Armstrong Pame, UGC chairman Vineet Joshi, NAAC chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe, and SNDT vice-chancellor Ujjwala Chakradev.

Lodha said Maharashtra is progressing rapidly in both education and innovation, expressing confidence that the state will soon lead the nation in these sectors.

Chakradev said the pre-incubation centre will serve as a launchpad for students to refine their ideas and connect with industries and investors for support, and learn how to turn the ideas into viable startups.

NAAC and National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) chairperson Anil Sahasrabudhe announced that new-age teacher training modules featuring Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and animated content are being developed to modernize classroom teaching. “These tools will help teachers make complex concepts simpler and more engaging,” he said, adding that NETF plans to collaborate with edtech startups and test their innovations in a controlled ‘sandbox’ environment before scaling up.

“Quality education requires curiosity and a scientific spirit among children. Our aim is to train teachers who can inspire both,” he said. “The traditional approach to teaching no longer resonates with today’s learners. Through AR, VR, and simulation, we aim to make classrooms more lively and effective,” he added.