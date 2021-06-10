Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra lets aspirants apply for learner's driving license from home. Check details here
mumbai news

Maharashtra lets aspirants apply for learner's driving license from home. Check details here

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to inaugurate relevant facilities in the next couple of days, to enable aspirants in the state to take the learners' driving license virtually.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 11:12 AM IST
People residing in Maharashtra can soon apply for a learners' driving license from the convenience of their residences. (File Photo / Representational Image)

Maharashtra has now allowed aspirants to apply for a learners' driving license from home, simply by taking an online test using Aadhaar-based authentication, news agency PTI reported, adding that the state government has issued two directives to 50 regional transport offices (RTOs), one of which deals in this regard. The other directive allows citizens to register their respective non-transport vehicles without having to physically visit the RTOs. The latest directives come as part of a series of measures being undertaken by state governments across India to take up several bureaucratic processes online amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and reduce the burden on the staff.

Also Read: Applying for learner's license? No need to visit RTO office anymore

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to inaugurate relevant facilities in the next couple of days, to enable aspirants in the state to take the learners' driving license virtually.

To apply for a learners' driving license in Maharashtra, aspirants can watch a few online videos on road safety and opt-in for the learners' license test on the website when it becomes available, said Maharashtra transport commissioner Avinash Dhakane.

Here's how to apply online for a learners' driving license in Maharashtra:

1. Watch online videos on road safety to understand the importance of driving safely and within limits. Several such clips are available online on the official YouTube channel of the Union ministry of road transport and highways.

2. Apply for the learners' driving license test online from the appropriate portal of the Maharashtra government's website. Keep in mind you will need your Aadhaar number for authentication.

3. In order to obtain a learners' driving license, an aspirant must answer at least 60% of the questions presented in the test.

4. If you clear the test, you will be eligible to obtain a learners' driving license in Maharashtra.

5. Print out the learners' driving license and keep the hard copy for convenience and use.

The Maharashtra transport department issues around 20 lakh learners' licenses and an equal number of cars and bikes in the non-transport category via the Sarathi 4.0 and the Vahan 4.0 systems, respectively, according to officials. The national informatics center (NIC) is expected to be making appropriate changes in these systems to enable aspirants to apply for learners' driving licenses in Maharashtra online, with the systems likely to be in place in the upcoming days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus driving licence driving test driving driving license car driving maharashtra mumbai
TRENDING NEWS

Police rescues young whale entrapped in fishing net in Australia

Manoj Bajpayee has this to say about UP Police’s Chellam sir inspired advisory

Human makes tiny popsicles for kitty, its reaction will melt your heart

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s viral exercise video wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP