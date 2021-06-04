Soon, take your learners’ licence test from home

After fully shifting 12 transport services online, the Delhi government is now working on issuing learners’ driving licences through the internet, senior transport officials said on Thursday.

Once implemented, an applicant will not have to visit the RTO to give the learners’ licence test. The project is likely to take off in a month or so. “It will be an e-learners’ licence with a validity of six months which will be issued. This is something which has not been tried in any other state in India so far. We used the seven weeks of lockdown to work on the project,” said a senior transport official.

The process will require applicants to register on the transport department website to get a virtual appointment to take the learners’ licence test from their homes. The applicant will go through a standard online tutorial and then take the test. The candidates will also have to sit for a test to check for colour blindness, after which the e-learners’ licence will be issued, another official said.

“All information regarding learners’ licence fees, required documents, minimum age and eligibility will be available on the dedicated web link in the transport department website. Besides, it will also contain an FAQ and a question bank,” the official said.

The learners’ licence test, which has 10 objective type questions, will take 10 minutes. An applicant gets the licence if he/she scores six out of 10 marks in the computerised test.

In March and April, HT reported that switching to a completely online mode of issuing learners’ driving licences was part of the second phase of the state transport department’s online services project. From February 18, Delhi had fully shifted 12 transport services, including applying for renewal and duplicate DL or RC, permit or RC transfer, among others, to the online mode. The second phase will include 58 services.

Under the online system, the Delhi transport department, in a first, was able to clear 64% of the 77,421 online applications it received for services related to driver’s licence and vehicle RC between February 18 and March 30, HT reported on April 2.