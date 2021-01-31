People trying to get a learner's license or seeking temporary registration number for their vehicles will no longer have to visit the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for verification. In view of the social distancing norms due to Covid-19, the central government will launch 16 facilities that would allow you to do all that from online portals. The Union transport ministry has stated that Aadhaar will be adopted as an alternative document for authentication and no other paper will be needed.

This will allow people to apply for new learners' license, renewal, duplicate driving license and temporary vehicle registration. They will also be able to change the address in their driver’s licence and get an international driving permit, NOC for registration, duplicate registration certificate, vehicle transfer etc. The new rule is scheduled to be implemented by February first week.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the functioning of the transport sector is being made contactless, HT's sister publication LiveHindustan reported citing a senior official. This will bring transparency in the functioning of RTOs in states, he also said.

On January 29, the ministry of road transport and highways also sought suggestions and objections from all states regarding the same notification. The states have 15 days to respond to the notification.

The new online system will also restrict people from obtaining multiple driving licenses from different states. The government is also hoping that through this the racket of registration of stolen vehicles in another state will also be closed.

The government in recent months have brought several changes to the motor vehicles rules. In October last year, the government mandated that people will no longer need to carry physical copies of their vehicle-related documents including their driving license. It allowed people to save copies of their documents on government portals, MParivahan or Digilocker. They can then show the required documents to the traffic police if needed.