Applying for learner's license? No need to visit RTO office any more
People trying to get a learner's license or seeking temporary registration number for their vehicles will no longer have to visit the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for verification. In view of the social distancing norms due to Covid-19, the central government will launch 16 facilities that would allow you to do all that from online portals. The Union transport ministry has stated that Aadhaar will be adopted as an alternative document for authentication and no other paper will be needed.
This will allow people to apply for new learners' license, renewal, duplicate driving license and temporary vehicle registration. They will also be able to change the address in their driver’s licence and get an international driving permit, NOC for registration, duplicate registration certificate, vehicle transfer etc. The new rule is scheduled to be implemented by February first week.
In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the functioning of the transport sector is being made contactless, HT's sister publication LiveHindustan reported citing a senior official. This will bring transparency in the functioning of RTOs in states, he also said.
On January 29, the ministry of road transport and highways also sought suggestions and objections from all states regarding the same notification. The states have 15 days to respond to the notification.
The new online system will also restrict people from obtaining multiple driving licenses from different states. The government is also hoping that through this the racket of registration of stolen vehicles in another state will also be closed.
The government in recent months have brought several changes to the motor vehicles rules. In October last year, the government mandated that people will no longer need to carry physical copies of their vehicle-related documents including their driving license. It allowed people to save copies of their documents on government portals, MParivahan or Digilocker. They can then show the required documents to the traffic police if needed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India hands over mobile harbour cranes to Chabahar port authorities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maoists torch vehicles in MP’s Balaghat to stop road construction
- Three teams of the Hawk Force, an anti-Maoist unit of the Madhya Pradesh police have launched search operations in the area to nab the Left wing rebels.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No point in opposition leaders seeking votes at protest sites: Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhupinder Hooda convenes Congress meeting to discuss farmers' issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
9 killed, 13 seriously injured as pick-up truck overturns in Odisha's Koraput
- Police suspect the driver of the pick-up truck was over-speeding.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Applying for learner's license? No need to visit RTO office any more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Security tightened in Israeli-inhabited areas of Dharamshala: Himachal police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tejashwi goofs up by putting wrong picture while paying tribute to "Shri Babu"
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dialogue must for lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian, Iranian officials review development of Chabahar port
- An Indian delegation, led by joint secretary (Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran) JP Singh of the external affairs ministry, is visiting Iran for political consultations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Political tourist’, JD (U) taunts Tejashwi Yadav after Twitter gaffe
- Tejashwi Prasad Yadav had tweeted a wrong photograph while paying tributes to Bihar's first Chief Minister Sri Krishna Singh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IRCTC to resume e-catering services at 62 stations from Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws a 'fire' which would lead to losses: Naresh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police tracking owners of tractors that took wrong route on R-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala signals intent to fight back, uses AIADMK flag as she exits hospital
- Sasikala's supporters still maintain that she is the genera secretary of the AIADMK despite being expelled from the party in 2017.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox