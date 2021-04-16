Maharashtra minister says ‘will impose stricter lockdown’ if people violate Covid-19 norms

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope warned the people of the state on Friday saying the government will impose a stricter lockdown if the citizens fail to adhere to Covid-19 norms. He said that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government is considering further tightening the restrictions amid the rampant violations of the lockdown norms

“The people are not following the rules resulting in crowding at public places. A strict lockdown for 15 days to break the chain of virus transmission is necessary. If the violation continues, we will impose stricter lockdown in the state,” Rajesh Tope said.

The state health minister’s remark comes on a day when Maharashtra reported 63,729 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) taking the western state’s total infection tally above 3.7 million.

Maharashtra is already witnessing weekend curfew and night curfew starting 8pm on April 14 to 7am May 1. The government has also restricted the movement of people during the daytime by imposing section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits the assembly of more than five people.

During the partial lockdown in Maharashtra, only essential services are allowed to operate. To further curb the spread of the disease, the government has banned dine-in services in restaurants, except for those staying in hotels attached to them. Only takeaway and parcel services are permitted while home delivery is permitted till the entrance of the building. Violation of Covid-19 norms will attract fines of ₹1,000 for delivery personnel and ₹10,000 for the establishment.

Earlier in the day Maharashtra deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar also warned Pune residents of a complete lockdown. “Pune residents gave a good response to the weekend lockdown. I am hoping that they will follow the rules in the upcoming days. Otherwise as some of my fellow ministers have warned, a complete lockdown like last year may have to be imposed. I request citizens to follow the rules and do not push the administration to take this decision. In complete lockdown, many suffered a great deal of hardships,” he said.