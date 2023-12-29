Maharashtra notifies drone mission, seeks to become global hub for drone tech

MUMBAI: The state government has cleared the setting up of the Maharashtra Drone Mission (MDM) for the use of drone technology for functions ranging from security surveillance, rescue and relief work during disasters, delivery of emergency medicines and vaccines to remote areas, monitoring of infrastructure projects and traffic management. Ahmedabad Crime Branch police operates a tethered drone outside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 13 (AFP File Photo)

A five-year implementation plan has been prepared based on a report by a team of experts from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay which would be monitored by a committee headed by the chief secretary. The drone mission will be headquartered at IIT-B, according to a notification issued by the higher and technical education department on Thursday.

The drone mission will seek to turn Maharashtra into a global drone hub, the notification said. The IIT-B report, which led the government to approve the mission, was submitted in October this year.

The IIT-B report envisaged the use of drones for the delivery of medicines in an emergency as well as vaccines to remote areas. In case of natural disasters such as floods and landslides, the technology could be used to help rescue operations and also to understand the effect of a particular disaster and plan preventive steps accordingly.

According to the report, drones could be used for surveillance and traffic management, especially in major cities, and in the handling of law and order situations. It also listed the multiple uses of drones in the agriculture sector.

The government notification said the use of drones would be done under the Centre’s Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RCA) operation guidelines released by the directorate general of civil aviation. “Based on the requirement, the state would engage the use of nano, micro, small, medium and large drones,” the notification said.

It is also proposed to set up the headquarters or nodal centre of the drone mission at IIT-B and establish six regional centres and 12 district-level centres across the state. The nodal centre in Mumbai will have a runway strip, indoor drone testing facility, prototype manufacturing facility, charging/fuelling station, hanger and a control tower.

A member of the monitoring committee said they will soon hold their first meeting. “We will have set up a proper system across the states for usage of drone technology and appoint designated officers for the purpose. Besides, we will work out a system for required permissions at a local level though IIT-B has obtained permission to fly drones for research and other related activities from the aviation authorities,” the member said.