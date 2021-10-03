Maharashtra records 2,696 new Covid cases; logs 2,400-3,800 infections in past 21 days

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 2,696 new Covid-19 cases even as the state continues to log in the range of 2,400-3,800 cases from the past 21 days.

Right from September 11, the state has been witnessing the cases in this range.

Though the cases have come down, five districts – Mumbai, Pune, Ahmednagar, Thane and Satara – dominate with 75.29% of total cases.

The state government is concentrating on these districts to bring down the cases.

Dr Ishwar Gilada, secretary-general, Organised Medicine Academic Guild, said it was the case of endemicity.

“Though the virus has been brought under control, we will witness some parts of the regions where there will be sporadic cases,” said Dr Gilada.

“Our only option is to boost the vaccination drive and adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour,” he added.

He cited the recent infections coming in clusters like the recent one in King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital where 29 MBBS students were infected with Covid-19 infection.

Mumbai’s tally of new cases was 408 and six deaths, bringing its total toll to 16,122.

The total number of Covid-19 patients from the outbreak last year has now reached 6,556,657.

There were 164,096 tests done on Saturday, while the number of recoveries clocked 3,062.

The total number of active patients in Maharashtra currently stands at 35,955 while the total number of deaths right from the Covid-19 outbreak has now reached 139,166.

Pune tops the list of active patients with 9,096 patients, followed by Thane with 6,158 active patients and Mumbai with 5,586.

The toll has now reached 139,166 with Pune leading with 19,451 deaths followed by Mumbai with 16,122 and Thane with 11,376.

On Saturday, 746,412 vaccine doses were administered, bringing the total number of doses to 83,507,977 since the time started in January.

A total of 104,318 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Mumbai on Saturday. Out of these 49,987 were given their first dose and 54,331 were given their second dose. So far 8,255,309 beneficiaries have received their first dose and 4,298,041 beneficiaries have received their second dose. On Saturday, there were a total 464 active vaccination centres of which 304 were municipal centres, 20 were state/Central government centres, and 140 private centres. There will be no vaccination drive on Sunday, it will be held on Monday from 9am to 5pm at all centres.

(With inputs from Eeshanpriya MS)

Actor Sean Penn, Milind Deora join hands to administer 100K doses in Mumbai, Pune

Hollywood actor Sean Penn and former Union minister Milind Deora have joined hands to administer 100,000 vaccine doses to the marginalised population in Mumbai and Pune.

“On Gandhi Jayanti, Villoo Poonawalla Foundation, @CoreResponse, Hollywood actor @SeanPenn & I have joined hands to administer 100,000 free vaccine doses to Mumbai & Pune’s most needy (sic), “tweeted Deora on Saturday.

“We have already begun this mission in Pune and have launched it today in Mumbai. So far, 15,000 doses have been administered in Pune and 2,000 at BMC’s (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) Murli Deora Eye Hospital in Mumbai,” Deora added.

The Villoo Poonawala Foundation has donated the vaccine doses for the drive.

The volunteers of Sean Penn’s non-governmental organisation (NGO) Community Organised Relief Effort’s (CORE) are facilitating the drive. The volunteers are combing the slum pockets, spreading awareness, encouraging the people and also helping those with no identity documents to get vaccinated.