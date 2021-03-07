Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra records over 11,000 Covid-19 cases, first time in nearly 5 months
Maharashtra records over 11,000 Covid-19 cases, first time in nearly 5 months

This is the first time in nearly five months that Maharashtra has witnessed a daily spike of over 11,000 Covid-19 cases
A boy walks past a graffiti amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on a street in Navi Mumbai. (Reuters File Photo )

With 11,141 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) recorded in a single day, Maharashtra’s infection tally surpassed 2.21 million on Sunday, according to latest figures released by the state’s health department. This is the first time in nearly five months that the state has witnessed a daily spike of over 11,000 Covid-19 cases. It had last logged 11,447 infections in 24 hours on October 16 last year.

