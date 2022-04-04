Maharashtra reports 117 fresh Covid-19 cases, two deaths
Mumbai: Days after the state government’s withdrawal of all Covid-19 related restrictions, Maharashtra reported 117 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. This was lower than the 130 positive cases that were reported on Saturday. However, the number of RT-PCR tests conducted too, fell from 32,707 to 18,717.
Sunday also saw two Covid-19 related fatalities, which was the same as the number on the previous day. These deaths were reported from Thane city and Sindhudurg district.
Mumbai accounted for 35 Covid cases, followed by 19 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, 16 in Pune city, 11 in Ahmednagar district, and 10 in Buldhana district.
So far, 78,74,394 Covid patients have been reported in Maharashtra, and the number of deaths stands at 1,47,789. As of Sunday, the state has 921 active cases. During the pandemic, Mumbai has reported 10,57,189 cases and 19,559 deaths.
Last Thursday, the Maharashtra government had decided to lift all Covid-19 restrictions in the state but urged people to continue wearing face masks. The BMC even urged people to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour like sanitising hands and maintaining social distance.
Subsequent to the withdrawal of the restrictions, rules like double vaccination being mandatory for travelling on the local trains in Mumbai no longer apply.
Traffic police launch app to analyse, reduce road accidents in Gurugram
The Gurugram traffic police on Saturday launched the Integrated Road Accident Database, which is aimed at highlighting road engineering defects, identifying black spots and reducing road accidents in the district. The iRAD system entails a mobile application, which enables investigation officers to enter the details of a road accident, along with photos and videos, against which a unique ID is created. Gurugram reported 80 accidents between January and March this year this.
Ludhiana MC contractual staff stage protest, demand job regularisation
Members of different unions of municipal corporation employees on Sunday staged dharna outside the residence of mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu to demand regularisations of contractual employees' jobs, including safai karamcharis, sewermen and beldar. Another union led by Vicky Sahota also staged a protest and demanded that to make public the report of departmental probe of alleged irregularities carried out by MC Engineer's Association patron Ashwani Sahota.
Municipal Corporation of Gurugram prepares action plan to decongest Sadar Bazar
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has prepared a comprehensive action plan for decongesting Sadar Bazar--one of the main markets in the city. Sadar Bazar is the oldest market in the city, with some of the shops dating back to the 1930s. According to the decongestion plan shared by the municipal corporation, shopkeepers allowing street vendors to operate outside their shops will be fined ₹5,000 per violation.
Activists hark back to Sholey to highlight garbage menace in Ludhiana
To highlight the garbage menace on the roads and near Buddha Nullah, the city-based environmentalists along with the activists from Public Action Committee Sutlej and Mattewara, in a satirical take, made use of Veeru and Basanti from Bollywood's superhit movie Sholay. Kapil Arora from the Council of Engineers said satire is the best method of spreading a message. “We decided to use the dialogue of Sholey to draw the attention of commuters towards the menace.”
Allahabad high court dismisses UP govt’s revision plea against discharge of BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj
The Allahabad high court has dismissed the Uttar Pradesh government's revision plea against the discharge of BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj by a trial court in an over two-decade-old kidnapping and rape case. Special judge, Etah had passed the order, discharging Swami Sachchidanand Hari Sakshi ji Maharaj aka Sakshi Maharaj and others on November 26, 2001.
