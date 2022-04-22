Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra reports 121 new Covid-19 cases, no fresh fatality; Mumbai logs 68 fresh infections

A day ago, the state reported as many as 179 new cases. Meanwhile, its cumulative infection tally is at 7,876,503.
Mumbai has now seen more than 100 fresh infections for 4 staright days, including today. (HT File Photo)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 08:04 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Maharashtra reported 121 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, which pushed its cumulative infection tally to 7,876,503, a health department bulletin showed. Also, according to the bulletin, there was no fresh fatality in the state, which means that its overall related toll remains at 147,831.

This is for the fourth successive day when Maharashtra saw more than 100 new cases in a single day; a day ago, as many as 179 people tested positive for the infection, while the corresponding tally for April 19 and 20 stood at 137 and 162, respectively.

Meanwhile, Friday’s bulletin also showed that Maharashtra added 66 recoveries, taking the total number of such cases to 7,727, 855. A total of 26,313 tests were conducted to check for Covid-19, which means that till now, 79,992 659 tests have been conducted in the state.

Mumbai, the capital city, added 68 fresh infections, down from 91 a day ago. Till now, the metropolis has seen 1,058,2019 cases, accounting for more than 13 per cent of the state's overall tally. There have also been 19,562 fatalities in the financial hub thus far, accounting for, on this front, as well, more than 13 per cent of the overall deaths.

In recent days, there has been an uptick in the country’s daily Covid-19 cases, particularly in some states, including Delhi, prompting state governments to reintroduce restrictions, including the mask mandate. The Maharashtra government lifted the last remaining Covid-19 curbs in the state, including the mandatory wearing of masks, with effect from April 1.

