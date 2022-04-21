Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Maharashtra reports 179 new cases, 1 death; Mumbai sees 91 infections

On Wednesday, Maharashtra had reported 162 cases. The state government lifted all restrictions, including the mask mandate, with effect from April 2.
A beneficiary gets vaccinated against Covid-19 in Thane.(HT photo)
Updated on Apr 21, 2022 08:12 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 179 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases to 762. Of the 179 cases, Mumbai saw 91 infections during this period. The state also registered one death due to the virus, taking the number of total deaths due to Covid-19 to 1,47,831.

As many as 106 patients were also discharged in the last 24 hours. 

Out of 7,99,66,346 laboratory samples 78,76,382 have been tested positive (09.85%) for Covid-19 till Thursday.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra had witnessed a rise in its daily Covid-19 cases for a second straight day, with as many as 162 people testing positive for the infection. There were 137 fresh infections a day ago, and 59 on Monday, while the corresponding figure for April 17 was 127.

Mumbai had recorded 98 coronavirus cases, accounting for more than half of the new patients detected in the last 24 hours.

Overall, the country reported 2,380 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, 15 per cent higher than the previous day. The number of total fatalities rose to 522,062 after 56 people succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, according to the data updated on Union health ministry's website.

Topics
covid-19 maharashtra
