Maharashtra logs 162 new Covid cases as fresh infections rise for second straight day

Maharashtra witnessed a rise in its daily Covid-19 cases for a second straight day on Wednesday, with as many as 162 people testing positive for the infection, pushing the cumulative tally to 7,876,203, a health department bulletin showed. There were 137 fresh infections a day ago, and 59 on Monday, while the corresponding figure for April 17 was 127.

Also, a day after there were three fresh fatalities, Wednesday’s daily toll stood at zero, which meant the overall related deaths remained unchanged at 147,830, the bulletin showed. The state also saw 132 more people recover, taking the total number of recovered cases to 7,727,683. The overall active caseload, meanwhile, stood at 690, official data showed.

The bulletin also showed that thus far, Maharashtra has conducted a total of 79,939,632 tests for Covid-19, including 26,157 today.

Financial hub Mumbai, the western state’s capital, accounted for 98 new infections; on Tuesday, 85 new cases were detected in this metropolis. Also, for a fifth successive day, no resident of the city succumbed to the disease. Till now, Mumbai has recorded 1,058,060 cases, of which 19,562 patients lost their lives.

Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra's health minister, said today that the Covid-19 situation here is 'under control.'

The Maharashtra government lifted all restrictions, including the mask mandate, with effect from April 2.

