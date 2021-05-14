Maharashtra’s daily Covid-19 count slips below 40,000 as tally tops 5.3 million

Maharashtra’s tally of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) rose to 5,309,215 on Friday as 39,923 more people were found positive for Covid-19 in the state in the preceding 24 hours, a health department bulletin showed. The related death toll, meanwhile, reached 79,552 as the viral disease claimed more 695 lives in this period, the bulletin further showed.

This is for the sixth straight day Maharashtra has recorded less than 50,000 fresh infections in a 24-hour period. On May 8, there were 53,605 cases and 864 deaths. On May 10, as well, Maharashtra recorded less than 40,000 cases, as 37,236 people were found positive for the infection.

According to the health department bulletin, 53,249 recoveries were also recorded, taking total number of recoveries to 4,707,980. The latest positive cases were from 250,784 samples tested, or a positivity rate of nearly 16%, taking total tests conducted thus far to 30,602,140.

Mumbai, the western state’s capital city, saw yet another fall in its daily cases, with 1,660 infections in the last 24 hours, while its death toll rose by 62. Mumbai’s infection tally thus stands at 684,845, including a death toll of 14,102.

Maharashtra has the highest Covid-19 caseload among all states and Union territories. On Wednesday, the state government extended lockdown-like curbs till June 1 to break the chain of transmission. However, with a shortage of vaccine doses being reported from across the state, the government has also decided to divert jabs of both Covid-19 vaccines -- Covaxin and Covishield -- to be used as second dose for those above the age of 45. The vaccination of those aged 18-44 has been suspended for now..