Maharashtra reports 59,907 new Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 59,907 new Covid-19 infections, its highest single-day spike, and 322 deaths, taking the tally to 3,173,261 and toll to 56,652. The number of active cases also crossed the 500,000 mark with 501,559 active infections. The increasing number of cases in Maharashtra has started burdening its health infrastructure.

According to data from the state health department on Wednesday, 80.51% of isolation beds for Covid-19 patients across the state are occupied. It also stated that 32.77% oxygen beds and 60.94% ICU beds are also occupied across the state.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, in his address to citizens last week, had indicated that the availability of beds will be a huge concern if cases continue to rise at its current pace. Between April 1 and 7, the state has reported over 360,000 new cases.

Dr Pradip Vyas, principal secretary, the state health department, in a meeting chaired by Thackeray on Wednesday, said the number of patients in the state has increased thirty-fold since February 2021. On February 11, 2021, the state had 30,265 active cases. Vyas also said as per an estimation by the Centre, the number of active cases is expected to increase up to 1.2 million by the end of April. If compared to the first wave, there were 310,752 active cases on September 17, 2020, the state said.

On Wednesday, Mumbai also reported 10,442 cases and 24 deaths, taking the tally to 483,042 and toll to 11,856. Mumbai also has 83,185 active cases, the second-highest in the state, after Pune, which has 90,048 active cases and which reported 5,637 new cases on Wednesday.

State government and medical experts have been expressing concern over the grim statistics, appealing to people to take all precautions. State environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday tweeted, “The 2nd surge that is higher than the 1st has put massive pressure on our doctors, medical staff, frontline workers, Govt and Local Self Govt staff. But more worrisome is the rising cases in this pandemic. I urge all to stay home, stay safe and not endanger self or others.” In a meeting chaired by Thackeray with various trade bodies, Dr. Shashank Joshi, a member of the state task force, said, “The second wave is like a tsunami, we have to take all the required steps to prevent it. The new strain is also affecting young people and children. The solution lies in breaking the chain of the virus.” A surgeon from Mumbai tweeted, “BMC war room staff is really trying hard to get people the beds they desperately need. But the situation is very grim. I’m continually flooded with calls for beds of patients whose oxygen levels are crashing rapidly. Please avoid all unnecessary travel, and use maximum precautions.”