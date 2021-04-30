Maharashtra records 62,919 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, Mumbai too sees a dip in infections with 3,888 cases

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) case tally in Maharashtra rose by 62,919 new cases in the last 24 hours, while 828 deaths pushed the toll to 68,813, according to the state health bulletin. The worst-hit state witnessed a fall of 3240 cases as on Thursday, 66,159 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The fatality count increased in the last one day, as Maharashtra reported 771 deaths from the virus on Thursday. However, of the 771 deaths, 383 took place in the last 48 hours and 165 occurred during the last week. The remaining 223 deaths happened in the period before the last week but were added to the death toll that was shown on Thursday as part of a data reconciliation exercise, PTI quoted an official as explaining.

Around 290,207 samples were tested to detect the virus in the last 24 hours, indicating an increase in testing by 1,994 as 288,213 samples were tested for Covid-19 on Thursday. The total number of tests done so far by the state since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 27,106,282, the health bulletin showed.

Mumbai reported 3888 fresh Covid-19 infections and 89 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19

On Thursday, Mumbai registered 4,192 new Covid-19 cases and 82 deaths in the last 24 hours. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data showed testing of 38,848 samples on Thursday, while 43,525 samples were tested on Friday.

The recovery rate in Mumbai currently stands at 88 per cent with a doubling rate of 87 days. The recovery rate in the state capital remained the same, but the doubling rate increased in the last 24 hours from 79 days on Thursday to 87 days on Friday.







