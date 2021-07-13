Maharashtra reports 7,243 new Covid-19 cases, 196 deaths in last 24 hours

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 7,243 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as the cumulative tally in the state reached 6,172,645, a bulletin showed. Also, 196 people lost their lives due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and the death toll climbed to 126,229, the latest data showed. Meanwhile, total recoveries reached 5,938,734 in the day as 10,978 more patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

The capital city of Mumbai logged 454 new infections and eight more fatalities in the last 24 hours. So far, 728,644 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the city and the death toll stood at 15,644.

The active caseload in Mumbai was recorded at 6950, as of date, an increase of 170 cases from the 7120 reported previously on Monday, a bulletin from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday showed. The recovery rate in Mumbai stood at 96 per cent while the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases in the city is currently 925 days, the bulletin further showed. As many as five active containment zones were in effect within the city.

The daily new infections in Maharashtra have been declining since the last few days with 8992 new cases reported on Friday (July 9), 8296 on Saturday (July 10), 8535 on Sunday (July 11) and 7603 fresh infections on Monday (July 12).

Medical workers in the state tested 196,664 more samples on the day for Covid-19 as the cumulative test coverage reached 44,383,113 samples, according to the latest data. Meanwhile, 30,100 tests were conducted in Mumbai in the last 24 hours and so far, 7,592,501 samples have been tested for the disease in the city, the BMC bulletin showed.

Data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare showed that 23,973,514 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, including 20,157,526 first doses and 3,815,988 second doses, have been administered to people in the state as of 7am on Tuesday. The ministry also said that 8,737,844 first doses and 375,386 second doses have been administered to beneficiaries between 18 and 44 years of age.

