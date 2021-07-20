Maharashtra reports over 6,000 new Covid-19 cases for second straight day, Mumbai logs 348 fresh infections

With 6,017 new infections of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Tuesday, Maharashtra’s total confirmed cases went up to 62,29,596. The daily positivity rate was 3.59 per cent in the state. Another 147 people succumbed to the illness in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,30,753, the latest data showed.

The capital city of Mumbai reported 348 new infections and 10 more deaths during the same period. So far, the city has reported 7,32,152 cases and 15,787 deaths.

Meanwhile, recoveries remained more than fresh cases on Tuesday as 7,510 patients were discharged from hospitals. With this, overall, recoveries reached 60,00,911, the data also showed. As many as 1,97,267 samples were tested for the virus during the day taking the cumulative number of tests to 45,846,165.

Active caseload in the state was recorded at 94,593, according to a bulletin from the state health department earlier in the day.

According to a medical bulletin from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 22,015 samples were tested in Mumbai. So far 78,11,748 samples have been tested in the country’s financial capital. At present, there are seven containment zones within Mumbai, the bulletin also showed.

The district of Pune with 15,042 active cases contributed the most to the state’s tally as of date, followed by Thane with 12,549 cases, Sangli with 10,849 cases, Mumbai with 10,638 cases and Kolhapur with 10,100 cases.

Pune also remained the worst-affected district in the state having the highest number of total confirmed infections so far with 10,77,540 cases.

The case fatality rate in Maharashtra stood at 2.09% and the overall case positivity rate stood at 13.59%.

Among the key cities in Maharashtra, 277 people tested positive in Pune while Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation and Navi Mumbai reported 58 and 59 new cases respectively. Thane logged 48 new infections while Nagpur added seven more cases to its tally on Tuesday.

