After 4 months, Maharashtra’s active Covid-19 case count below 100,000

After over four months (130 days), Maharashtra’s active Covid-19 case count went below 100,000 on Monday to 96,375. The state, which is still battling the second wave of Covid-19 infections, had gone past 100,000 active cases on March 11 — the beginning of the wave.

Even as the overall active case has come down, 10 rural districts in the state are still recording a higher number of fresh cases in comparison to the state’s overall average.

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 6,017 fresh Covid-19 infections, pushing the tally to 6,220,207. It also recorded 66 deaths — lowest since July 12 —taking the toll to 127,097. Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 403 new cases and 14 deaths. The city’s active caseload stood at 10,422 on Monday.

Pune district tops the state with highest number of active infections with 15,768, followed by Thane district (13,632), Kolhapur district (10,538), Mumbai, Sangli district (10,014), and Satara district (6,566).

Ten districts, including Raigad, Ahmednagar, Pune rural, Solapur rural, Satara, Kolhapur rural, Sangli rural, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Nandurbar, in the state have been reporting over 60% of the state’s total cases daily. However, state health department and district officials said that positivity rate in these districts, especially the rural areas, is reducing gradually.

As per the state’s data, rural areas in the 10 districts reported 66.61% of the total cases recorded on Monday. While urban areas, which were the hotbed of viral activity earlier, including Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (excluding Raigad district), Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad, contributed 1,248 fresh cases or 20.74% of the total cases reported on Monday.