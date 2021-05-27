Maharashtra records 21,273 new Covid-19 cases, 425 deaths as tally tops 5.67 million

Maharashtra's caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) rose to 5,672,180 on Thursday, with the addition of 21,273 Covid-19 cases on the day, the latest bulletin issued by the Maharashtra health department showed. The daily toll due to the viral disease was recorded at 425, taking the total death toll to 92,225, the bulletin further showed.

This is for the eighth straight day when Maharashtra's daily Covid-19 rise has been below 30,000. On May 19, the western state saw 34,031 fresh infections and 594 fatalities.

The latest positivity rate was recorded at 8.14% as out of 261,151 tests conducted, 21,273 gave a positive result. On Wednesday, the positivity rate stood at 8.73% as 24,752 samples returned a positive result out of 283,394 tests conducted to check for the disease.

Meanwhile, Mumbai, the state’s capital city, saw its daily Covid-19 count drop to 1,258 from 1,352 a day ago. The related fatalities were at 36 as against 34 on May 26. The city’s infection tally has thus reached 701,598 including a death toll of 14,720.

These numbers come on a day Maharashtra's health minister Rajesh Tope said that the lockdown-like restrictions in the state "will not be completely lifted." Speaking to the media after a meeting of the state cabinet, Tope said, "We will allow relaxations only in those districts where cases are very less. The decision on how these relaxations will be allowed will by taken by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray after a discussion with the Covid-19 task force."

As per the minister, 21 districts in Maharashtra have a positivity rate of more than 10%.

Separately, a statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO) noted: “Though the positivity rate in the state is coming down, 10-15 districts are reporting a rapid growth in Covid-19 cases. There is also a rise in cases of mucormycosis. Active cases have now dropped to the tally of highest cases recorded during the first wave. But we still need to be careful. Instead of completely lifting the lockdown, we will have to extend it from June 1 and also provide relaxations in the restrictions wherever necessary. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed the state administration to take steps accordingly after discussing the same in the state cabinet meeting held on Thursday.”

The lockdown-like restrictions were imposed in mid-April and were later extended till May 15. However, on May 13, the government announced that the restrictions will continue to be in force till June 1 in a bid to break the chain of transmission of the virus.

