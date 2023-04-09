Maha sees 41% drop in Covid-19 cases on Saturday

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Saturday witnessed a 41% drop in the number of Covid-19 cases. The state logged 542 new cases with 1 casualty; out of which, the city recorded 207 new cases. On Friday, the state logged 926 new Covid cases with three deaths.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the data shared by the Public Health Department, the active Covid cases in the state have touched 4,360 of which Mumbai district tops the chart with 1,385 cases followed by Thane district with 833 cases. There was one death related to Covid-19 that was recorded in Amravati on Saturday while 668 patients were discharged.

Maharashtra has recorded 16 Covid-19 deaths in April so far, raising concerns among doctors over the uptick in the last few weeks. Experts said the state is likely to record more fatalities this month.

Dr Babita Kamlapurkar, in-charge of the epidemiology department said citizens should continue to follow covid-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing masks, following hand and cough hygiene.

“Respiratory viruses like H3N2, H1N1 are also active. Following covid-19 appropriate behaviour will prevent these viruses and covid-19,” she said. While the state health department analysed the recent covid-19 deaths, Dr Kamlapurkar said they have observed that people with comorbidities like diabetes and hypertension continue to be at high risk.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The data also showed that on April 8, there have been 17,43,349 passengers arriving at the international terminal of Mumbai airport since December 24, 2022. Of these 38908 of them have been screened through RT-PCR and 61 passengers were found positive and samples were sent for genome sequencing. There are 13 passengers from Mumbai who have been found positive.

Dr Kamplapurkar added that the high-risk category patients like senior citizens should either avoid going to crowded places and poorly ventilated areas or mask. “If they get symptoms, they should immediately consult a doctor,” said Dr Kamlapurkar.