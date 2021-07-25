Maharashtra set to relax some restrictions this week

Taking into account Maharashtra’s daily Covid-19 caseload hovering between 6,000 and 7,000 for the past three weeks, the state government is set to relax some restrictions this week. Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 6,843 new cases. The state has been facing pressure from various quarters to relax rules, considering the damages to businesses due to the restrictions. Even districts that were hit badly by the second wave have started witnessing a drop in the daily caseload and the positivity rate.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, advisor to the state on Covid-19 management, said, “The government can give some relaxations as cases have stabilised. However, at the same time, strict monitoring should be followed daily for various aspects like daily cases, positivity rates, bed occupancy as well as liquid-oxygen consumption,” said Dr Salunkhe.

He said the timings of the shops can be extended from the closing time of 4pm along with an emphasis on vaccination of those working in these establishments. However, Salunkhe said local trains need to be opened in a staggered manner and preference given to those fully vaccinated. “There should be strict enforcement on Covid-19 appropriate behaviour,” he added.

The Indian Hotels and Restaurant Association (AHAR), an association of restaurant owners, has petitioned the government to extend the timings. “The government needs to allow us to operate till at least 11pm as the cases have come down drastically. We are ready to operate at 50% capacity and also follow all guidelines. The rules need to be relaxed as we are unable to sustain at all in this restrictive timings,” said Shetty. On Sunday, Mumbai had a share of 364 new cases and 10 deaths with its toll reaching 15,837. The total deaths in Maharashtra since the outbreak last year has reached 131,552.. There were 202,536 tests done on Sunday, while the number of recoveries clocked 5,212. The total number of active patients in Maharashtra currently stands at 94,985 while the total number of deaths right from the Covid-19 outbreak has now reached 131,552. There are currently 94,985 active patients across th e state, of which Pune tops with 15,803 patients, followed by Kolhapur with 12,138 active patients. The death toll has now reached 131,552, with Pune leading with 18,383 deaths, followed by Mumbai with 15,837 citizens