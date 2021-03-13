Maharashtra: Shiv Sena warns of ‘consequences’ after party office attacked in Belgaum
Shiv Sena on Saturday warned of ‘consequences’ after activists of an outfit allegedly attacked Shiv Sena office in Belgaum in Karnataka and damaged the vehicle of its local leader on Friday.
“Our party office was attacked on Friday. If this continues, we will have to take political steps and there could be consequences,” said Sena member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut on Saturday.
Shiv Sena has blamed Kannada Rakshan Vedike, a Karnataka-based outfit for the attack. The outfit has been opposing the Marathi speaking people’s demand for inclusion in Maharashtra.
Raut said the Centre should intervene to stop violence against Marathi speaking people in border areas of Karnataka.
Marathi speaking people in Belgaum, Nipani and other areas of Karnataka have been agitating for inclusion in Maharashtra for over five decades. Raut said the Sena leaders and workers will reach Belgaum soon. “If we are not allowed then we will also stop people coming from Karnataka. Center should intervene to stop the injustice being done to Marathi people,” Raut said.
