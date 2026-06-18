Maharashtra tightens RTI rules, hikes fees

Mumbai: Obtaining information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act in Maharashtra is set to become costlier, with the state government amending the rules governing the law. The Maharashtra government said the amendments are aimed at improving transparency and streamlining the processing of RTI applications. (PTI)

Under the newly notified Maharashtra Right to Information Rules, 2026, the application fee has been raised from ₹10 to ₹30, while the cost of obtaining copies of documents has increased from ₹2 to ₹5 per page. The rules were notified on June 12.

The state government said the amendments are aimed at improving transparency and streamlining the processing of RTI applications. However, RTI activists have criticised the move, calling the new rules restrictive.

Among the key changes is a 150-word limit for RTI applications and a restriction that each application can deal with only one subject. If multiple subjects are included, the information officer will respond only to the first subject.

Applicants must now attach a self-attested photo identity proof with every application, with the government saying the objective is to contain bogus applications.

Citizens inspecting original records at government offices will continue to get the first hour free of charge, but will have to pay ₹50 for every additional hour. While persons below the poverty line (BPL) were earlier entitled to receive information free of cost, they will now receive only the first 50 pages free.

During the inspection, applicants must use only pencils and are prohibited from making any marks on documents. Other writing instruments must be deposited with the information officer.

However, failure to proactively disclose information is now explicitly deemed a dereliction of duty, warranting disciplinary action against the head of the relevant office. Information delivered via e-mail or any electronic mode is now deemed valid delivery under the Act.

Fees can now be paid via UPI or electronic means, recognising online RTI filings. This can save time spent visiting government offices just to pay fees. Appellants can appear via video conferencing if documents are submitted two days prior and the facility is available, the amendments state.

Social activist Anjali Damania questioned the legality of some of the changes. “The RTI Act was passed by Parliament. The state can’t modify it. The Centre has to make the amendment. Providing an explanation for seeking information was not a part of the Act. If the information officer feels that information sought is unnecessary or harass someone, he can levy a fine.”

RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar said, “Democracy is in doldrums and these new rules are detrimental. One has to now give a reason for seeking information. There is a 100% to 300% rise in charges. Maharashtra was the first state to introduce RTI, and now they are killing it.”