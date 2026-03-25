MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government is set to formulate a comprehensive policy to regulate social media use among minors, based on the findings of an expert task force studying impact of social media and online gaming on minors. The announcement was made by the state information technology minister Ashish Shelar in the state assembly on Tuesday. Maharashtra to frame policy on the use of social media by minors.

Shelar was responding to the concerns raised by legislators over the growing influence of social media, online gaming and digital platforms on children. He said that while some states have announced restrictions on social media use, no comprehensive law has yet been implemented. Maharashtra, he added, has taken a serious approach by setting up a task force to examine the issue in depth.

The task force, constituted on February 2, 2026, has been asked to submit its report within three months. It will recommend guidelines on age-based usage, screen time limits, and digital safety.

“The task force is examining the extent of social media usage among minors, along with its psychological, physical, and educational effects, as well as the influence of digital advertising. It will also review national and international regulations and recommend appropriate legal, technical, and administrative measures,” said Shelar.

He emphasized that imposing a blanket ban on mobile phones or social media use for individuals under 18 would not be appropriate, given the importance of the internet in education. “A balanced approach is necessary,” he noted.

“Based on its (the task force) findings, the government will consider measures such as reforms to IT laws, age verification mechanisms, screen time limits, and the introduction of digital safety education in schools.” He added that the government is also considering awareness and training programmes on digital safety for students, teachers, and parents.