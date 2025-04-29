Menu Explore
Maharashtra to get Tourism Security Force

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 29, 2025 08:36 AM IST

Maharashtra to launch Tourism Security Force at major sites after Pahalgam attack, starting at Mahabaleshwar festival from May 2-4.

MUMBAI: Following the recent terror attack on tourists at Pahalgam, the state government has decided to set up a Maharashtra Tourism Security Force to be stationed at major sites.

Maharashtra to get Tourism Security Force

The force will be launched on a pilot basis during the Mahabaleshwar festival set to be held at the Satara hill station from May 2 to 4.

Personnel for the force will be recruited from the Maharashtra State Security Corporation. In this pilot phase, the force will be operational until August 31.

The first batch of 25 personnel will be deputed at Mahabaleshwar. Senior officers will be appointed by the Satara district superintendent of police to monitor and oversee the force. The expenditure will be borne by the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), tourism minister Shambhuraj Desai said on Monday.

