Maharashtra varsities halt teacher recruitment after chancellor's intervention

Mumbai: Hundreds of teaching candidates at Maharashtra's public universities have voiced concerns over a directive from the Chancellor to suspend ongoing recruitment until further notice, affecting eight of the state's 19 universities currently conducting hiring processes. Hundreds of teaching candidates at Maharashtra's public universities have voiced concerns over a directive from the Chancellor. Representative Image. (HT PHOTO)

The Chancellor's office issued the letter on November 26, citing inability to provide nominee members for recruitment panels during the model code of conduct. However, candidates note that the directive came after the code was lifted by the state election commission, raising questions about other potential motivations for the halt.

The University of Mumbai, which is seeking to fill 152 teaching positions across various departments, is among the affected institutions. Following standard procedure under the Maharashtra State Public University Act, 2016, several universities had requested the Chancellor to appoint two nominees to their interview panels, as mandated by sections 102 and 105 of the Act.

"As the letter was issued after MCC was lifted, it has created more concern among candidates like me. It indicates that there is some other reason for the governor's office to hold the recruitment process," said one candidate, who requested anonymity.

The recruitment drive, which began in September 2023, marked the first major hiring initiative in five years. University officials have expressed worry about the impact on course delivery, particularly for specialised subjects requiring specific expertise.

Sources within the administration indicate that the Chancellor's office is exploring the possibility of involving the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) in future teacher recruitment processes.

Despite the general freeze, some candidates remain optimistic about ongoing procedures. "We still have hopes as the document scrutiny at the MU is going on. As advertisement of this post came out before the MCC, this recruitment process will be held as per the present rule," said another candidate.

The University of Mumbai had advertised positions for both assistant professors and professors before the suspension was announced. The interruption threatens to complicate an already lengthy recruitment process that universities had carefully planned and initiated.