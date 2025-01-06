Maharashtra zoos on high alert after 3 tigers, and 1 leopard succumb to avian flu

NAGPUR: The deaths of three tigers and a sub-adult leopard at the Gorewada Wildlife Rescue Centre (GRC) in Nagpur due to the H5N1 avian influenza virus have prompted the Wildlife Research and Training Centre (WRTC) to issue a statewide advisory to zoos and wildlife rescue centres across Maharashtra. The advisory outlines immediate measures to curb the spread of the virus and safeguard animal and public health. The deaths of three tigers and a sub-adult leopard at the Gorewada Wildlife Rescue Centre (GRC) prompted the Wildlife Research and Training Centre (WRTC) to issue a statewide advisory. Representative Image. (Photo by Harsimar Pal Singh/Hindustan Times)

The tigers, aged between three and four years, and the leopard, rescued from Chandrapur and Buldhana districts respectively, died between December 20 and 23. “The animals displayed symptoms including limping, diarrhoea, vomiting, watery eyes, chest infection, and fever,” said Shatnik Bhagwat, zoo director. “The remaining 12 tigers and 24 leopards at the centre are safe.”

The ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NISHAD) in Bhopal confirmed H5N1 infection in the animals’ samples on January 3. Although avian influenza predominantly affects birds, strains like H5N1 and H5N8 have been known to infect mammals through contact with infected birds or contaminated environments. This interspecies transmission has heightened global concerns.

In response, the centre has screened an additional 26 leopards and 12 tigers, all of whom were found healthy. A containment zone, accessible only to veterinarians, has been established, and disinfection protocols are in place. Fire blowers are being used for sterilisation.

Precautionary measures

The union ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying has requested an updated containment report from Maharashtra. The state’s animal husbandry department advocates a “one health” approach, integrating cross-sectoral efforts to address the crisis.

Zoos across the state have stepped up precautions. At Pune’s Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park, meat for carnivores is sanitised with boiled water to eliminate potential infection sources. “Since the Covid-19 pandemic, we have been vigilant about food hygiene for the Felidae family,” said Rajkumar Jadhav, the park’s director.

At the Junnar Leopard Facility, officials remain on high alert. “Our leopards show no signs of illness. Sanitisation protocols are strictly followed, and testing will be conducted if any symptoms appear,” assured Smita Rajhans, assistant conservator of forest.

The adjoining Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoo remains unaffected. “Tourists can visit without hesitation,” Bhagwat confirmed.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has issued a red alert and extended advisories to neighbouring states, stressing the importance of biosecurity measures and integrated disease management.