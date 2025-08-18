Maharashtra’s child malnutrition rates remain stubbornly high, study shows

MUMBAI: A new study by the Indian Institute of Population Sciences (IIPS), Mumbai, has revealed that Maharashtra continues to perform poorly on child nutrition, with 35% of children under five stunted, 35% underweight, and 26% wasted — rates similar to those in states such as Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Mumbai, India - September 17, 2016: Three-year-old Manoj Pawar is suffering from malnutrition at Bambi Pada, Jawahar, Palghar District, India, on Saturday, September 17, 2016. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

The research, published on August 7, 2025, in the Journal of Health, Population and Nutrition, draws on data from the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) and surveyed 8,007 children aged 6–59 months across the state. The study was supported by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

North Maharashtra emerged as the state’s worst-affected region, with 44% of children underweight, a problem researchers link to lower household incomes. Konkan fared better at 30% underweight but still above acceptable levels. Surprisingly, economically weaker states such as Rajasthan and Odisha showed lower malnutrition prevalence than Maharashtra.

“Low birth weight, young maternal age, poor maternal education, urban slum conditions, poverty, and lack of clean water are major factors driving wasting rates,” said Rushikesh Khadse, senior research scholar and study co-author.

The study notes that while stunting and underweight rates have declined since the early 1990s, wasting has worsened — climbing from 20% in 1992 to 26% in 2021. The World Health Organization defines wasting as a child being dangerously thin for their height due to rapid weight loss or inability to gain weight.

Progress has been slow. Between 2014 and 2019, there was almost no improvement in nutrition indicators. Even Mumbai — the state’s most developed city — has over a quarter of children malnourished, with 27% stunted, 26% wasted, and 28% underweight. “In urban centres like Mumbai, many children grow up in slums where clean water and nutritious food are scarce. These become the epicenter of malnutrition,” Khadse added.

Breastfeeding practices also play a significant role. Children never breastfed were over twice as likely to be wasted, and delayed breastfeeding — particularly in North Maharashtra, where the average initiation is four hours after birth — was linked to higher stunting and underweight rates. Bottle feeding, too, slightly increased the risk of underweight.

“The state’s efforts so far have not reduced malnutrition rates meaningfully. Addressing this requires educating mothers on child feeding, newborn care, and planned pregnancies, as well as improving parental education and household income,” Khadse stressed.

In Mumbai, children from the weakest socio-economic groups continue to face protein-energy malnutrition and hunger, according to a report published in February 2025. The condition, which can lead to tuberculosis, diarrhoea, stunted growth, low weight and visible signs such as brittle, sparse, golden-coloured hair, remains a serious concern.

Processed food increasingly dominates diets, adding to paediatric health risks. Meanwhile, districts like Nandurbar and Gadchiroli report high levels of chronic anaemia among children.

Dr Tushar Jagtap, convenor of Healing Hands Unity Panel (Maharashtra), said the government must prioritise this issue by forming a dedicated committee, conducting state-wide surveys through primary health centres, and using technology and field manpower to design corrective strategies. Partnerships with WHO, UNICEF and private doctors, he added, could help ensure preventive care and supply of nutritious meals.

“Maharashtra has shifted from being people-centric to project-centric, and policymakers have neglected malnutrition,” Jagtap said. “Other states are faring much better despite our economic growth. The report is deeply shocking and demands urgent attention.”