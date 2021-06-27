Maharashtra’s daily Covid cases steady at close to 10,000 for fourth straight day

Maharashtra’s daily caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) remained steady at close to 10,000 for a fourth straight day as the state on Sunday saw 9,974 fresh cases, a health department bulletin showed. With this latest single-day rise in cases, Maharashtra’s cumulative caseload has risen to 6,036,821 including 121,826 coronavirus related fatalities, of which 143 were reported on Sunday. A further 262 reconciled deaths were also added to the state’s Covid-19 death toll.

On June 24, 25 and 26, Maharashtra saw 9,844; 9,677 and 9,812 new Covid-19 cases respectively along with a daily death toll of 197, 156 and 179 from Thursday to Saturday. On June 23, 10,066 people tested positive while 163 lives were lost due to the viral disease.

Sunday’s data also showed that 8,562 more patients have recovered from the infection, taking total number of recoveries to 5,790,113 or 95.91% of the total positive cases. The number of samples tested on the day stood at 210,866 thus giving a test positivity rate (TPR) of 4.73%. Total 41,042,198 samples have been tested across Maharashtra till now.

The state’s capital city of Mumbai witnessed a rise in its fresh Covid-19 infections, reporting 739 new cases as against 648 on June 26. Daily death toll in the city was recorded at 13, down from 15 a day ago. With this, the cumulative infection tally in the country’s financial capital has risen to 720,349, of which 15,396 have resulted in deaths.

On Friday, the Maharashtra government announced stricter norms in the state amid rising number of Covid-19 cases due to the Delta Plus variant. The government has removed the first two levels from the state’s five-level relaxation plan, till further orders. Maximum relaxations were allowed in districts under the first two levels.

