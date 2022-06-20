Maharashtra’s daily Covid tally falls with 2,354 cases, 2 deaths in Mumbai
Maharashtra on Monday saw a sharp decline in its daily Covid tally after 2,354 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, which pushed the caseload to 79,38,103, according to the health department's data.
As many as 1,485 patients recovered from the viral disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to more than 77.65 lakh. The toll now stands at 1,47,880 after two more deaths were reported from Mumbai during the day.
The state’s active caseload is now over 24,000.
The decline in Monday's tally can be attributed to the lower number of tests done in the state in the last 24 hours at 22,714, compared to 41,823 tests done on Sunday. The cumulative testing figure is now over 8.16 crore.
Maharashtra reported 4,004 new cases, one death and 3,085 recoveries on Sunday. On Saturday, 3,883 cases, two deaths and 2,802 recoveries were seen.
Meanwhile, in Mumbai, 1,310 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours with the cumulative figure nearing 11 lakh. The toll in Maharashtra's capital city stands at 19,585, the health department's data further showed.
On Sunday, Mumbai added 2,087 cases and the lone death from Maharashtra. On Saturday too, the capital city accounted for the state's two deaths, while 3,883 people tested positive for Covid.
